* Company works on highest-level national security programs
* BAE built up reputation with early, smaller acquisitions
* U.S. activities governed by special security agreement
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Around the United States,
Britain's BAE Systems is widely seen as just another
powerful U.S. defense contractor, unlike European aerospace
group EADS, which is always firmly identified by its
French, German and Spanish roots.
With nearly 40,000 employees in states like Virginia, Texas,
Pennsylvania and New Hampshire; outreach programs at myriad U.S.
universities, and its own savvy lobbyists, BAE's British origins
seldom merits a mention.
Now that the two companies want to tie the knot, the
question is, whether BAE will be able to extend its hard-earned
reputation to EADS, or whether the relationship with EADS could
complicate its own business relationships in the United
States.
Analysts and industry executives said BAE, which announced
on Wednesday that it was in advanced merger talks with EADS, has
firmly established itself in the U.S. defense industry landscape
over the past decade through a series of strategic acquisitions
and rigid adherence to tough security procedures.
Thousands of its employees hold government security
clearances and BAE is a member of the Aerospace Industries
Association, the U.S. aerospace and defense industry's largest
trade group, which has steadfastly refused to admit EADS because
its shareholders include foreign governments.
Linda Hudson, chief executive of BAE's U.S. unit and a
member of the parent company's board, said her company had a
unique special security agreement that allowed the U.S. unit to
work on the highest level U.S. national security programs.
"It creates a very interesting and complicated dynamic
because in essence, our parent can't tell us what to do," she
said, adding that the security agreement limits the amount and
type of information that the British parent can get about the
U.S. unit's work.
Details of the proposed merger are still being worked out,
but BAE's statement on Wednesday made clear that it intends to
continue the special security agreement and extend it to include
EADS. EADS also has a special security agreement, but does not
work on similarly sensitive programs, analysts and industry
executives said.
Special security agreements give companies more flexibility
than more restrictive proxy deals, like the one used for DRS
Technologies Corp when it was taken over by Finmeccanica SpA
. One big difference is that a proxy board must be made
up solely by U.S. citizens.
Two sources familiar with the merger plans said the U.S.
government might seek to carve out some BAE business and put it
under a proxy agreement, but gave no further details.
Rob Stallard, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said
BAE's strong relationship with the U.S. government was the
product of a slow and deliberate strategy.
"BAE's moves to become a significant presence in the U.S.
defense market have been clever. Rather than trying to do a mega
deal, which could have been blocked, it has done a series of
smaller acquisitions that, put together, add up to a sizeable
portfolio," said Stallard.
Washington's close ties with Britain also played a role in
BAE's naturalization as a quasi-American corporate citizen, as
has its significant role on the Pentagon's biggest weapons
program, the $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, analysts
said.
BAE's first big acquisition was to buy Sanders Associates,
which makes electronic warfare equipment, from Lockheed Martin
Corp in 2000, followed by the 2005 acquisition of United
Defense Industries, maker of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Then
in 2007, it acquired Armor Holdings, the largest maker of armor
for military Humvee vehicles.
Over the years, it integrated those acquisitions and
established BAE as a powerful brand, analysts said.
BAE generated $14.4 billion in revenues in the United States
last year, ranking it among the Pentagon's top 10 contractors.
During the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, it rose to
the No.5 spot due to its work on a variety of ground combat
vehicles, including mine-resistant trucks.
EADS' U.S. sales totaled $1.4 billion last year.
"BAE's employees are almost all American, their board
members are almost all American and their relationships are
almost all American," said Loren Thompson, a Virginia-based
defense consultant and sometime adviser to BAE's U.S. unit.
He said U.S. military officials had a positive view of BAE
given its successful execution on many big programs. He said the
success of a merged EADS-BAE group in the United States would
depend on the structure of the special security deal.
The Obama administration's emphasis on encouraging
collaboration with U.S. allies and boosting competition could
enhance the deal's chances, he said, noting the Pentagon had
already granted EADS permission to compete on its own in the
2010 aerial refueling competition ultimately won by Boeing Co
.
"BAE can't get any bigger in the U.S. military until it has
more financial resources, so putting these two companies
together broadens the range of competitive options," he said.