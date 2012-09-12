WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Boeing Co Chief
Executive Jim McNerney on Wednesday said his company was not
threatened by merger discussions between Europe's EADS,
the parent of Airbus, and Britain's BAE Systems Plc.
He said the proposed merger between the two European
aerospace companies reflected the start of global consolidation
in the defense industry, spurred by declining military spending
in the United States and Europe, and was likely aimed at giving
EADS greater access to the U.S. defense market.
"I have a pretty deep and abiding faith in our company's
strength, so I don't see this as something that is going to
threaten us fundamentally," McNerney told Reuters after a speech
to the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.
"It does reflect a global consolidation that is beginning to
happen," he said, adding that an EADS-BAE merger would create a
larger entity with more balanced commercial and military
operations, a model that Boeing has followed for some time.
McNerney declined to comment further, saying he had not
studied the issue.
Boeing beat out EADS last year to win a huge order to build
179 refueling planes for the U.S. Air Force, a deal EADS had
hoped would help it expand its footprint in the United States.
In June, Airbus announced plans to build a large production
facility in Mobile, Alabama.