WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Europe's EADS, the
parent of Airbus, and Britain's BAE Systems Plc are in
advanced discussions about a merger, two sources close to the
deal said on Wednesday.
A merger of the two European aerospace companies would not
be expected to raise antitrust concerns in the United States
given the modest amount of U.S. military revenues generated by
EADS, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak
publicly.
They said a merger has been under discussion for several
months, spurred in large part by declining defense spending in
Europe and the United States.
Later, BAE and EADS confirmed that they were in talks to
form a dual-listed company.