FRANKFURT, March 30 The German state of Bavaria,
where parts of European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company's
(EADS) headquarters are located, has signalled it is
easing its opposition to moving the company's headquarters to
Toulouse in France.
In its Friday edition, the Handelsblatt newspaper quoted
Bavaria's premier Horst Seehofer as saying he would agree to a
relocation if EADS at the same time created more jobs in
Bavaria.
"Of course we want the headquarters in Ottobrunn (near
Munich) and that as much as possible of EADS is and remains in
Bavaria," Seehofer told the newspaper.
But EADS CEO-designate Tom Enders will "have to be able to
shape EADS to the degree that is necessary to lead the company
successfully", he added.
EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois earlier this month
defended plans by his German designated successor, Tom Enders,
to refocus more of the group's activities near Airbus
headquarters in Toulouse, despite some misgivings in Chancellor
Angela Merkel's government.
EADS is now run from Ottobrunn near Munich in the state of
Bavaria and from Paris.
