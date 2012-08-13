LONDON Aug 14 Senior EADS executives
were alerted five years ago about potential bribes to Saudi
Arabian officials to win a communications contract, the
Financial Times said on Tuesday.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has formally launched a
criminal probe into allegations involving a $3.3 billion
contract awarded to an EADS subsidiary, GPT Special Project
Management.
A financial controller of GPT alerted his superiors about
the payments as early as 2007, according to emails cited by the
newspaper.
The financial controller initially contacted GPT's managing
director and the chief executive of Paradigm, GPT's parent and
part of EADS's Astrium space division, the FT said.
GPT provides communications and intranet services for the
Saudi National Guard, which protects the Kingdom's royal family.
The financial controller's fears center on questionable
payments made to Cayman Island bank accounts and lavish gifts
given to the Saudi Arabian royal family and military.
The allegations first surfaced in employment tribunal
proceedings and were made by a former GPT employee who claimed
Saudi officials were given luxury cars, jewelry and large sums
of cash from London accounts through intermediaries.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by M.D. Golan)