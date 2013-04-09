PARIS, April 9 Airbus parent EADS said on Tuesday that it had bought back 1.6 percent of its shares for 500 million euros ($651 million) as media group Lagardere was selling its stake in a private placement announced late Monday.

Both moves had previously been laid out as part of a wider plan to overhaul EADS' ownership structure. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)