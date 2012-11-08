PARIS Nov 8 EADS said on Thursday a
row with the German government over launch funding for the
Airbus A350 passenger jet had contributed to a 3-billion-euro
cashflow deficit so far this year, but sressed it could
breakeven on cashflow by end-year.
Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said talks continued with
the German government over its decision not to pay a development
loan for the new passenger jet and declined further comment.
Also weighing on the cash position of Europe's largest
aerospace group were a backlog of A380 superjumbos waiting for
delivery in the final quarter, a production ramp-up and extra
inventory purchases as a buffer against supply chain problems.
Commenting on recent merger talks with BAE Systems
Wilhelm told reporters the attempt to create the world's largest
defence company did not indicate any underlying concern about
the strength of the commercial cycle for Airbus jetliners.
He said Airbus would however struggle to reach its target of
selling 30 A380s this year, while sticking to its target of
delivering 30 of the same double-decker passenger planes.
* EADS quarterly earnings beat forecasts