FRANKFURT, Sept 9 European aerospace and defence
group EADS is on the cusp of a deeper management
shake-up at its defence unit Cassidian, Financial Times
Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Monday edition.
Earlier this month EADS appointed Bernhard Gerwert to
replace Stefan Zoller as the head of Cassidian.
Now, at least half of the seven top managers at Cassidian
could be replaced, FTD said, citing industry sources. Cassidian
is EADS' second largest division by revenues after planemaker
Airbus.
In addition, chief sales officer Rani Karmi, Bernd Wezler
head of country office Germany and Spain, and Bruno Rambaud head
of country office France and U.K., could also be replaced, FTD
said.
Separately, Airbus reiterated it could build a factory in
India if business conditions made such an investment attractive,
Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told German weekly
WirtschaftsWoche.
"If a country like India continues strong growth and becomes
more friendly to investors through less bureaucracy, this
question could arise," Bregier told the magazine, adding that
there are currently no concrete plans to build a factory.
Airbus also expects the favourable dollar-euro exchange rate
to boost earnings, Bregier said.
"A change in the exchange rate of 10 cents against the
dollar impacts our operating profit," Bregier told the magazine.
"At the current exchange rate of $1.25 to the euro, this means a
plus of 1 billion euros."
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)