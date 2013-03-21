BRUSSELS, March 21 The chief executive of
European aerospace firm EADS, Tom Enders, said on
Thursday he believed more consolidation would take place in the
defence industry.
"I think there will be more consolidation happening, but we
had one prominent example last year where industry tried to
provide some meaningful consolidation and politics interfered,"
Enders said, speaking at the European Defence Agency's annual
conference.
He was referring to last year's failed $45 billion merger
between EADS and Britain's BAE Systems. The deal, which
would have created a European defence and aerospace giant,
collapsed in the face of political obstacles.