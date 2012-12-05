BERLIN Dec 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed on Wednesday the announcement of a reshuffle of EADS shareholders, saying it would allow the German-French partnership to continue as balanced in the aerospace company.

A statement released by the German government in Berlin said: "The Chancellor welcomes today's agreement over a new shareholding partnership for EADS. Germany and France will maintain their equal shares in EADS in the future."

It continued: "The German-French partnership in EADS can be continued as balanced thanks to the agreement."

The statement added that key parts of EADS administration will remain in Munich.

"Germany's strategic interests can be maintained with this well-balanced solution," the statement said.

German carmaker will sell some of its shares in EADS to German state-owned development bank KfW as part of an overall reduction of its 15 percent stake in the European aerospace group.

Daimler has previously stated its plans to sell 7.5 percent in EADS by the end of December.