FRANKFURT Dec 3 Germany's state controlled bank
KfW plans to buy a 4.8 percent indirect stake in
aerospace company EADS from a investor consortium known
as Dedalus, Austria's cartel office said on Monday.
The consortium made up of private financial institutes and
German public sector owners, including KfW, holds a stake in
EADS equivalent to 7.5 percent, for which Daimler
controls the voting rights.
KfW will buy a 65 percent stake in the holding firm, Dedalus
GmbH & Co KGaA, the Austrian competition authorities said on
Monday.
