BERLIN May 28 Germany did not need to cancel
the Euro Hawk reconnaissance drone project because it could have
continued flying with preliminary aviation approval, a senior
source at the European aerospace group EADS told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Germany earlier this month scrapped plans to purchase the
Euro Hawk drones, made by EADS and Northrop Grumman, because of
the cost of meeting standards required to win aviation approval.
Its armed forces have one prototype Euro Hawk and were
considering whether to purchase an additional four drones.
The source said EADS could not understand how the ministry
came to estimate that meeting the standards required to win
aviation approval would cost 500-600 million euros.
EADS did not expect any problems getting aviation approval
for its Global Hawk drones for NATO, the source added.