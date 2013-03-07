March 7 EADS will have "no taboos" in a
strategic review that will consider acquisitions and new
structures for subsidiaries, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on
Thursday.
Enders said the company will look at all aspects of its
business, including a possible change in corporate structure.
Enders also said the ongoing problems with Boeing Co's
787 Dreamliner were likely to make regulators more
cautious in certifying new aircraft. EADS' Airbus unit is
Boeing's chief rival.
"It will not make it any easier" for regulators to certify
aircraft, Enders said in a meeting with reporters in New York,
after battery problems prompted the grounding of the entire 787
fleet globally in January. "They probably are a little more
nervous about these new planes."
Enders, on a U.S. investor road show, said he would refrain
from "schadenfreude," or taking pleasure in others' misfortune,
over Boeing's troubles. "I can't say nothing will happen to the
350," he said, referring to the A350, the Airbus competitor to
Boeing's 787.
"If the industry runs into trouble, it impacts not just one
manufacturer but others as well."
Enders joked that "I am trying not to become a battery
expert," as Boeing works through a solution to batteries that
smoldered and burned on two 787s in January. "It's almost
impossible to stay out of it."
He said EADS had not seen an increase in orders for the A350
as a result of the 787 grounding. He wished Boeing well in
solving the battery problem. "This type of grounding is not good
for the industry," he said.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is due later
Thursday to issue a factual report on a 787 battery fire that
occurred in Boston in January. The report is not expected to
reveal what caused the fire.
On Feb. 22 Boeing presented a proposal for how to fix the
battery to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The agency
is expected to let Boeing begin flight testing that solution
within a few days, according to sources.