By Cyril Altmeyer and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, March 12 European aerospace group EADS on Tuesday said it had named Peugeot research and development chief Guillaume Faury to head its Eurocopter division, replacing Lutz Bertling, who is resigning.

Faury, 45, one of two senior executives who left the struggling French carmaker's board on Tuesday, will take over at Eurocopter, the world's largest maker of helicopters for civilian use, on May 1.

Bertling, 50, at the helm of the Eurocopter since 2006, is leaving to become President and Chief Operating Officer of Berlin-based Bombardier Transportation, in June, parent Canada's Bombardier said in a separate statement.

Bertling is the second EADS division head to depart since Tom Enders became CEO of Airbus parent EADS in May 2012.

In September, Stefan Zoller left the helm of defence and security division Cassidian, which is struggling to restructure.

FAURY BACK TO EUROCOPTER

Faury, a licensed flight test engineer, is no stranger to Eurocopter and the aerospace industry.

He held various senior management positions at Eurocopter from 1998 to 2008 and was last Eurocopter R&D chief before joining PSA in 2009.

Faury holds an engineering degree from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and an aeronautics and engineering degree from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de l'Aeronautique et de l'Espace in Toulouse.

He started his professional career with the French defence procurement agency DGA, where he was in charge of Tiger helicopter flight test activities at Istres Flight Test Centre.

Eurocopter revenues rose 15 percent to 6.3 billion euros ($8.20 billion)in 2012, thanks partly to rising demand from the oil and gas sector.

Eurocopter makes about half its revenue from helicopter sales, while most of the rest is from services such as engine maintenance and training.