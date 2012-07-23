* Eurocopter promotes aircraft in 6-week demo tour

* Jockeying for big military contracts down the road

* United Tech, Boeing and Textron also in the hunt

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

MANASSAS, Virginia, July 23 Europe's biggest aerospace company, EADS, on Monday said prospective U.S. commercial and military customers showed great interest in its X3 high-speed helicopter, which the company says has revolutionized helicopter technology.

Eurocopter, a unit of EADS, is on the last leg of a six-week U.S. demonstration tour with the new aircraft, which uses two turboshaft engines to power a main rotor and two propellers on short fixed-span wings, allowing it to fly and descend at 50 percent higher speeds than conventional helicopters.

Eurocopter, which developed the new helicopter at its own cost, staged a 10-minute demonstration for elected and foreign officials, company employees and reporters at a small regional airport in this Virginia suburb of Washington D.C. French test pilots showed off the X3 aircraft's ability to climb 5,500 feet per minute and carry out high-speed maneuvers.

Company officials said the aircraft's range of 450 km, low operating cost and the ability to scale its size, made it a possible contender for many future military missions and civilian applications.

Those could include search and rescue helicopters, special operations aircraft and armed scouts, as well as passenger transport, emergency medical services, offshore oil and gas transportation, and border security.

Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp , has also developed a new high-speed helicopter, which broke the world helicopter speed record by reaching 260 knots -- or nearly 300 miles per hour -- with its two main rotors and a tail propeller.

Boeing Co and Textron's Bell Helicopter, meanwhile, are touting the achievements of its larger V-22 Osprey, a tilt-rotor aircraft that lands and takes off like a helicopter, but flies like a plane.

All three teams are trying to position themselves to compete later this decade for a huge order to replace most U.S. military helicopters in operation today.

Marketing the X3 is part of a broader plan by EADS to increase its footprint in the United States, including its announcement in early July that it would invest $600 million to start building commercial aircraft in Alabama.

EADS said the new helicopter, developed by a secret engineering team over 2-1/2 years, was designed from the beginning to be affordable. The company says it will cost 25 percent less to operate than standard helicopters, and its purchase cost will be no more than 25 percent higher than that of standard helicopters, while offering much higher speed and range.

Military and commercial guest pilots have racked up nearly 50 flying hours during dozens of flights over the past weeks, and several more flights are scheduled this week at Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to company officials. The aircraft will reach 100 flight hours this week.

On Thursday, Eurocopter will bring the helicopter to the Pentagon for ground tours by Army, Air Force and Navy officials, said Steve Mundt, a retired U.S. Army general and pilot, who heads business development for EADS' U.S. unit.

Mundt said the company hoped to pitch the new aircraft for a future U.S. military competition that would replace over 4,500 medium size helicopters like Black Hawks, Apaches and Cobras.

"I see a bright future inside the military," Mundt told reporters, saying he believed the development of the new hybrid helicopter marked a "historical" moment.

He said the response during the tour had been overwhelmingly positive, focused on how easy the new helicopter was to fly and its ability to nose down at up to a 10-degree angle at a target at high speed, like a plane.

The hybrid helicopter, which can cruise at speeds of 200 knots, made its debut in September 2010 and flew at the Paris Air Show last summer. Eurocopter transported the helicopter to the United States aboard a huge Russian Antonov freighter at an undisclosed, but significant cost. It has demonstrated a maximum speed of 232 knots at 80 percent power.

Marc Paganini, president of American Eurocopter, said his company had built up its reputation in the United States through its on-budget, on-time work building over 220 UH-72 light utility helicopters for the U.S. Army.

EADS has also spent its own funds building an armed version of the UH-72 helicopter for a U.S. Army flight demonstration, now slated for later this fall.

"Ten years ago the military didn't know us. Now we are starting to be recognized," he said. "This is why we now think we have a better chance to be successful in new programs."

Paganini said his company saw great opportunities in the United States, despite an expected decline in defense spending in coming years. "The growth may be slowing, but it's coming from a very large base," he said. "The U.S. market is still the one which is making the trend for the industry."