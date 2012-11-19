VIENNA Nov 19 German prosecutors believe
European aerospace group EADS paid at least 50 million
euros ($63.5 million) in bribes to Austrian officials to secure
a $2 billion deal for Eurofighter jets, according to a document
seen by Reuters.
Authorities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland raided EADS
sites earlier this month in connection with
investigations into suspected bribery, money-laundering and
fraud related to the 2003 deal for 15 jets.
The deal depended on EADS guaranteeing offset deals meant to
generate twice the value of the deal for the Austrian economy
through suppliers, related services or education projects.
Allegations surfaced almost immediately that many of the
supposed offset deals did not bring in any business for Austria
but that the money ended up in the pockets of politicians, civil
servants and other individuals.
An internal document prepared by German prosecutors that was
the basis for this month's raids said at least 71.5 million
euros ($90.8 million) was paid by EADS managers to a company
called Vector Aerospace, a business with a London postal box
address that was set up to arrange the side deals.
From there, a minimum of 50 million euros was paid to five
brokers between 2005 and 2008, according to the document, which
was shown to Reuters by a source close to the investigation.
"No advisory or procurement services to achieve the
counter-trade volume actually resulted through these so-called
brokers," prosecutors wrote.
"In fact, it concerned bribes that had been agreed to
influence decision-makers (civil servants) in the granting of
the contract to supply fighter jets to Austria."
Vector Aerospace has since been liquidated.
EADS declined to comment.
The Munich prosecutor's office said it never commented on
documents relating to current investigations.
According to the source close to the investigation, much of
the information in the document, prepared in October, came via
Austrian prosecutors from Peter Pilz, an Austrian opposition
Green lawmaker who is working with prosecutors in Vienna, Rome
and Munich.
Pilz headed a committee set up by Austria's parliament to
examine the affair in 2006. Following its report in 2008, Vienna
prosecutors took up the case last year. Pilz says he has
calculated that at least 170 million euros were paid in bribes.
European group EADS had competed with Sweden's Saab
and U.S. weapons company Lockheed Martin to
win the contract.
Austria's defence minister said on Friday Austria might try
to cancel the deal or seek damages if it found bribes were paid,
and the economy minister, who is responsible for the
counter-trades, said he was sure the deal was not clean.