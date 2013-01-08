(Corrects title of Cassidian executive Luc Boureau)
PARIS Jan 8 European aerospace group EADS
is in talks with the French government to extend until
2017 a contract to supply its Harfang unmanned military
aircraft, a senior executive at its defence and security unit
Cassidian told Reuters.
The contract with the French Air Force is due to expire at
the end of 2013.
EADS is also discussing with the French defence ministry the
modification of Reaper drones, built by U.S.-based General
Atomics, as an interim solution before the arrival of next
generation drones in the next decade, said Luc Boureau, head of
sales at Cassidian in France.
"We are in talks to extend Harfang until the intermediate
drone arrives," Boureau said in a telephone interview.
The French defence ministry declined to comment.
