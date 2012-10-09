BRUSSELS Oct 9 Discussions on the proposed
merger between aerospace firms EADS and BAE
have moved forward, but the companies must decide whether enough
progress has been made, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le
Drian said on Tuesday.
He said officials from BAE and EADS, which must decide by
Wednesday whether to seek more time from British stock market
regulators, would meet soon to decide whether to seek an
extension.
"We had made a lot of progress, I think, but have we
progressed enough? That is up to those who initiated the project
to say," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO
defence ministers in Brussels.
The approaches of the French, British and German governments
at the start were different, he said.
"They have moved noticeably closer together but have they
moved closed enough for the companies to think it is worth
(asking for) an extension? That is up to them to say," he said.