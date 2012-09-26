BERLIN, Sept 26 Firms like the one that would be created in a planned merger of Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems should "not necessarily" be subject to state involvement, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.

Speaking after addressing a committee of the German parliament, Enders also said a 60-40 ratio valuation for EADS and BAE Systems respectively in the planned new company was fair.

"We want to create a company that is internationally much more successful, that draws new investors and there are many examples to prove that companies in this sector and of this size should not necessarily be subject to state involvement," Enders told reporters after briefing the committee.

Enders also said he was ready at any time to speak to the German government about any reservations they may have about the planned merger.