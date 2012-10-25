BERLIN Oct 25 The German parliament's budget committee has released 1.6 billion euros for German state-owned development bank KfW to push ahead with its plan to buy a stake in EADS from Daimler <DAIG n.DE>, according to committee members.

Germany plans to quickly purchase a stake in EADS to preserve its influence over the aerospace group, fearing that Daimler could unload shares it holds in the company on the open market, a document obtained by Reuters showed.

Under current plans by the German economy ministry, KfW will increase its EADS stake to 13 percent from 1 percent in two steps to be carried out by the end of this year.