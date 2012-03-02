* Govt says will push for fair share for Germany in Airbus ops

* Airbus says "emphatically rejects" Berlin demands

By Gernot Heller

BERLIN, March 2 Germany said Airbus should locate more of its activities in the country and hire equal numbers of French and German executives, provoking the European aerospace group to say it would not tolerate such meddling.

The spat comes at a sensitive time as Germany prepares to buy a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS from Daimler, and as Airbus chief executive Thomas Enders prepares to take the helm at EADS.

Enders - a German - has indicated he will move some EADS and Airbus operations to Toulouse in France from Germany.

Germany's aerospace coordinator Peter Hintze told Reuters: "I will campaign for a fair share for Germany in research, development and industrial production at Airbus."

Hintze declined to comment on a report in German business daily Handelsblatt that he had written to Enders and told him that the company would put Germany's plans to buy the EADS stake at risk if it did not keep more business in Germany.

A spokesman for Airbus said the firm "emphatically rejected" Hintze's demands for more equality.

"There will be no games here at Airbus over proportion and balance," the spokesman said, adding the letter gave no grounds for discussions between the firm and Hintze.

Handelsblatt quoted the letter as saying: "The German government is deeply concerned by the concentration and centralisation of research and development competencies in the headquarters in Toulouse, which have to a large degree led to the current imbalance."

The paper said Hintze had remarked that Germany had provided 500 million euros ($666.60 million) for the development of the long-distance Airbus A350XWB plane, but was irritated that German airbus sites had not been developed as agreed.

EADS has been trying to resolve an internal power struggle between its French and German sides and limit government meddling. It was formed in 2000 from French, German and Spanish assets as a counterweight to U.S. aerospace and defence giants.

Industry analysts said they did not expect the letter to trigger anything like the kind of political crisis as seen several years ago when the A380 was subject to a series of delays.

EADS is controlled by a partnership of German carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere and the French state. It was plagued in its early years both by tensions between French and German interests and by in-fighting within the French camp, which weighed on the EADS share price.