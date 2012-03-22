FRANKFURT, March 22 The German government will
increase its stake in European aerospace group EADS to
12 percent this year, more than planned, a German paper
reported.
Along with a stake of 7.5 percent it has agreed to buy from
Daimler, the government will acquire a further 4.5
percent from the Dedalus consortium belonging to private banks,
Financial Times Deutschland reported, without citing sources.
The deal is already prepared and will be carried out via
state-controlled development bank KfW, FTD said in an advance
copy of an article to be published in its Friday edition.
A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry declined to
comment on the report on Thursday. An EADS spokesman in Germany
also declined to comment, saying it was a matter for the
shareholders.
Such a move by the government may well add to tensions over
site locations at the group, the parent of aircraft maker
Airbus, which has already warned Germany it will not tolerate
meddling.
EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois earlier this month
defended plans by his designated successor, Tom Enders, to
refocus more of the group's activities near Airbus headquarters
in Toulouse, France, despite misgivings in part of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's government.
EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German
carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere
and the French state. It was plagued in its early
years both by tensions between French and German interests and
by in-fighting within the French camp.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Florian Ibruegger; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)