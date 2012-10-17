* Government unhappy with distribution of work - sources
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 17 The German government
is withholding part of a loan for the development of the Airbus
A350 airliner, two government sources said, as tension simmers
between Berlin and the planemaker's parent EADS over
German influence and jobs.
The 600 million-euro ($781.4 million) loan is being held
back because Airbus did not stick to an agreement on how much of
the work for the aircraft was to be done in Germany, the sources
told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a report in daily
newspaper Handelsblatt.
"The loan was promised in the clear expectation that Airbus
would strengthen and expand its research, development and
production activities at its German sites," one person said.
Relations between Germany and EADS have been strained this
year after Chief Executive Tom Enders indicated he would move
some EADS and Airbus operations to Toulouse, France, from
Germany.
Berlin's calls in March for Airbus to locate more of its
activities in the country and hire equal numbers of French and
German executives prompted EADS to say it would not tolerate
political meddling.
German concern over jobs was also one of the factors that
contributed to the collapse last week of the proposed merger
between EADS and BAE Systems Plc, which would have
created the world's biggest arms and aerospace group.
Another issue was Germany's desire to ensure it would have
the option to increase its stake in the merged company should
France do so, alienating the British, who wanted a cap of 10
percent on state shareholdings.
"We have an interest in remaining always on an equal level
with our French partners in this company," Germany's economy
minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday, when asked about
Berlin's role in the collapsed talks.
He added that Germany was in talks with EADS on dividing up
research and production work between the countries.
"We don't comment on the contents of our contractual
agreements," a spokesman for Airbus said on Wednesday.
The A350 loan would have been the second tranche of up to 1
billion euros Berlin had promised to EADS for the development of
Airbus's answer to Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner in the
mid-sized segment of the aircraft market.
EADS was already mulling doing without part of the loan in
order to prevent the government from influencing its production
locations, another German paper wrote back in March.
Former EADS CEO Louis Gallois had hinted in January that the
company could eat into its cash pile of over 11 billion euros
rather than tap new loans, which were intended mainly to share
out the development risk.