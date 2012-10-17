BERLIN Oct 17 Germany wants to remain an equal
partner of France in EADS, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said
on Wednesday, adding that the proposed super-merger between the
European defence company and Britain's BAE did not fail because
of Berlin.
"We have an interest in remaining always on an equal level
with our French partners in this company," Roesler said at a
news conference on the German economy.
Asked about Berlin's role in the failed supermerger between
EADS and BAE, he said it was important to note that Berlin was
not the reason for collapse of the deal.
"I have the impression that a possible merger failed not
because of differences between Germany and Britain or France and
Britain, but because of differences between the French partners
and potential British partners," Roesler said.