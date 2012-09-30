FRANKFURT, Sept 30 France and Germany have
agreed a common strategy for the planned $45 billion merger of
Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems,
a German magazine reported on Sunday.
The plan foresees France and Germany each holding a 9
percent stake in the merged entity, which would be the world's
largest defence and aerospace company, Der Spiegel magazine
reported, citing high level civil servants.
The Franco-German agreement would form the basis for their
negotiations with the British government in talks this week, the
magazine added.
A spokesman for German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler
declined to confirm or deny the report.
"The talks are continuing and the relevant questions are
still being examined," the spokesman said.
A German government source told Reuters on Friday that
Berlin will present France with a list of proposals, agreed by
Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and the economy ministry, that
aim to preserve a balance of power between the two countries in
the new company.
France directly owns 15 percent of EADS, the maker of Airbus
jets, and wants to retain its right to influence group strategy,
currently conducted through a complex pact with 7.5-percent
shareholder Lagardere.
Germany is not a direct shareholder but sees the transaction
as a chance to tighten its grip on a stake currently held by
Daimler AG and a group of banks.
The German source gave no further details but his comments
confirmed a newspaper report on Friday which also said Germany
was ready to buy up the shares of Daimler and the banks via the
state development bank KfW if France kept its own stake intact.