* Company delivers 200th helicopter to US Army
* Sees possible initial foreign order later this year or
early next
* Developing variant for possible armed helicopter
competition
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLUMBUS, Mississippi, March 1 Europe's
EADS said it is working with the U.S. government to
drum up more orders for the successful Light Utility Helicopter
it is building for the U.S. Army, and could see initial foreign
orders for the new aircraft in about a year.
Sean O'Keefe, chairman and chief executive of EADS North
America, said the company has invested a significant amount of
its own money to develop armed variants of the UH-72A Lakota
that could help the Army upgrade or replace its aging fleet of
Vietnam-era OH-58 Kiowa Warrior helicopters. He declined to
specify the amount invested.
The company is working with the U.S. government on several
possible foreign military sales to buyers in the Middle East and
Southeast Asia, while continuing to reach out to other federal
and state agencies, O'Keefe told reporters on the way to a
ceremony marking delivery of the 200th Lakota helicopter to the
Army.
Current plans call for the Army to buy a total of 346 Lakota
helicopters for its active forces and the Army National Guard
through 2016, but EADS hopes its on-time, on-budget performance
translates into further orders.
"The future remains bright for this helicopter," O'Keefe
told 400 workers and local officials in a hangar at the
Columbus, Mississippi site where EADS and its American
Eurocopter subsidiary build helicopters for the U.S. military,
Coast Guard and commercial customers.
Marc Paganini, president and chief executive of American
Eurocopter, told Reuters he was convinced the company would
eventually produce close to 500 of the helicopters.
He said considerable work had already been done on possible
foreign orders, and the first sales could be announced by the
end of this year or early next.
Governor Phil Bryant, touting the benefits of Mississippi as
a "right to work state," said he fully expected EADS to build
another 300 of the new helicopters at the Mississippi plant.
Bryant said he had offered EADS officials to meet with
foreign governments interested in the helicopter and vouch for
the state's workforce.
"I'd love to be their best salesman," Bryant told Reuters.
FREQUENTLY PRAISED
Army Major General Tim Crosby said the program won frequent
praise from Pentagon officials for its execution, and said the
helicopter itself was performing "brilliantly" as it carried out
various missions in the United States.
He said the Army was doing all it could to support possible
foreign and commercial sales that would keep the Mississippi
production line running beyond 2016, which would keep prices low
and ensure continued supply of spare parts for the Army.
"I want them to continue because that keeps our prices down
as taxpayers," Crosby told reporters after the ceremony.
Crosby said mounting pressures to reduce the federal deficit
could potentially result in a cut to the Army's plans to buy a
total of 346 of the helicopters, but there were no signs of
reductions at this point.
"We're not backing away from that number at all," he said.
Crosby said the Army was still hoping to hold a flight
demonstration this spring for possible contenders to build a new
armed light helicopter. He said the Army would finalize details
for the demonstration once the Pentagon's acting acquisition
chief signed a memorandum approving it.
"Hopefully we will get that release before long," Crosby
said, adding that the Army expected EADS and four or five other
companies to participate.
He said the demonstration would help the Army determine if
there were commercial helicopters on the market now that could
meet the Army's requirements versus its baseline plan to upgrade
and extend the life of its OH-58 Kiowa Warriors.
Boeing Co, Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc
, and Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies
Corp, have expressed interest in the Army's latest
attempt to start buying a new armed helicopter.
The Army canceled a previous program run by Bell Helicopter
after costs surged, and has been trying for years to get started
with a new program.
EADS's O'Keefe said the company was convinced it could
produce a new helicopter for the Army for the same amount or
less that it would spend to keep its aging OH-58s flying longer.