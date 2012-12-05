PARIS Dec 5 French President Francois Hollande
has asked the chief executive of EADS to give regular
reports on the company's activities to government ministers, a
French presidential adviser said on Wednesday.
EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders met Hollande on Wednesday
morning.
"It was a very frank discussion which lasted an hour," the
official said.
"The president asked Tom Enders to give a regular account of
his actions to the economy and defence ministers, around every
eight months."
The comments came after EADS said its shareholders had
agreed a new shareholder structure that will prevent government
shareholders wielding a veto except on certain security matters.