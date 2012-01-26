PARIS Jan 26 The former president of the
European Central Bank Jean-Claude Trichet was tipped on Thursday
to join the board of Airbus parent EADS as its board
put the finishing touches to a long-agreed management handover.
Airbus chief Tom Enders will become the next chief executive
in a reshuffle that will also see Arnaud Lagardere, head of
media group and EADS shareholder Lagardere, named as
chairman.
Sources close to the matter said Fabrice Bregier would, as
widely expected, take over the running of Airbus, the world's
largest passenger jetmaker ahead of Boeing.
They said Trichet was expected to be nominated as board
member as Lagardere becomes chairman -- a job he once shared
under a dual governance system scrapped by French President
Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2007.
EADS declined to comment.
Barring surprises, the planned changes are expected to be
announced after a board meeting on Thursday and formalized at a
shareholder meeting on May 31.
Trichet's nomination, first reported by Les Echos,
underscores how the company remains the key industrial pillar of
the French-German relationship at the heart of Europe.
But it could lead to a clash of perspectives after EADS
leaders openly challenged the euro's strength in recent years
and urged monetary authorities to pay more heed to exporters.
Airbus benefits from a strong dollar in which it sells jets.
EADS has been roiled in the past by Franco-German tensions
over a company that employs 100,000 people and combines
politically sensitive defence and industrial interests, but has
gone through a calmer period under outgoing CEO Louis Gallois.
It was set up in 2000 through a merger of French, German and
Spanish interests arching across the public and private sectors
and its top appointments remain politically sensitive.
The company postponed a decision on succession in December
.
Lagardere owns 7.5 percent, the French government owns 15
percent and Germany's Daimler owns 22.5 percent.
The German government has agreed to buy 7.5 percent from
Daimler in a move publicly opposed by Enders, who has called for
reduced state involvement in Europe's largest aerospace firm.
Gunter Butschek, a former auto executive brought in to run
Airbus operations last March, will replace Bregier as the
planemaker's number two, sources close to the company said.