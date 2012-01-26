PARIS Jan 26 The former president of the European Central Bank Jean-Claude Trichet was tipped on Thursday to join the board of Airbus parent EADS as its board put the finishing touches to a long-agreed management handover.

Airbus chief Tom Enders will become the next chief executive in a reshuffle that will also see Arnaud Lagardere, head of media group and EADS shareholder Lagardere, named as chairman.

Sources close to the matter said Fabrice Bregier would, as widely expected, take over the running of Airbus, the world's largest passenger jetmaker ahead of Boeing.

They said Trichet was expected to be nominated as board member as Lagardere becomes chairman -- a job he once shared under a dual governance system scrapped by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2007.

EADS declined to comment.

Barring surprises, the planned changes are expected to be announced after a board meeting on Thursday and formalized at a shareholder meeting on May 31.

Trichet's nomination, first reported by Les Echos, underscores how the company remains the key industrial pillar of the French-German relationship at the heart of Europe.

But it could lead to a clash of perspectives after EADS leaders openly challenged the euro's strength in recent years and urged monetary authorities to pay more heed to exporters. Airbus benefits from a strong dollar in which it sells jets.

EADS has been roiled in the past by Franco-German tensions over a company that employs 100,000 people and combines politically sensitive defence and industrial interests, but has gone through a calmer period under outgoing CEO Louis Gallois.

It was set up in 2000 through a merger of French, German and Spanish interests arching across the public and private sectors and its top appointments remain politically sensitive.

The company postponed a decision on succession in December .

Lagardere owns 7.5 percent, the French government owns 15 percent and Germany's Daimler owns 22.5 percent.

The German government has agreed to buy 7.5 percent from Daimler in a move publicly opposed by Enders, who has called for reduced state involvement in Europe's largest aerospace firm.

Gunter Butschek, a former auto executive brought in to run Airbus operations last March, will replace Bregier as the planemaker's number two, sources close to the company said.