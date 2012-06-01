* New EADS chief executive Enders to tour factories in summer

* Tells staff to expect strategy, other changes in autumn

* New Airbus CEO Bregier calls June 14 meetings on organization

* EADS chief buys time to win flexibility, establish leadership

* Sources expect broad continuity but faster diversification

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, June 1 The new chief executive of EADS , Tom Enders, carved out time to ponder any changes in strategy and appointments at Europe's top aerospace firm by telling staff he would only make decisions after a series of internal meetings over the summer.

His successor as head of Airbus, Fabrice Bregier, placed his stamp more quickly on the world's largest commercial planemaker by confirming top appointments and convening a meeting with management and unions for June 14 on organizational changes.

The two European executives, previously number one and number two respectively at Toulouse-based Airbus, spelled out their immediate steps in letters to employees obtained by Reuters, a day after they were appointed by the EADS board.

German-born Enders is a manager with a reputation for tackling problems in a direct, sometimes assertive style, but who has said for some time that he would pause to explore options in the top EADS job he inherited from Louis Gallois.

In his letter to staff, Enders stressed the continuity of strategy with Gallois, who had stressed the need for the European group to expand globally, but made clear there would be changes while pledging to tour factory floors in coming months.

The 53-year-old, who while at Airbus set up an electronic hotline called "Straight To Tom," urged staff to challenge him.

"These encounters will certainly fuel changes in strategy, structure and organisation to be discussed with the executive committee and board of directors in autumn and shared with all shortly after," Enders wrote to the group's 133,000 staff.

Company watchers expect Enders to maintain the broad outlines of a diversification policy hammered out under Gallois, who had served as CEO since 2007, with a focus on Europe, North America and Asia, but to increase the speed of EADS' expansion.

However Enders, coming from five years in which Airbus strengthened its dominance over EADS' finances due to the rapid rise of emerging-market airline demand, is expected to abandon a commitment to balance civil and defence revenues by 2020.

PRODUCTION CHALLENGES

Enders also postponed naming a new executive committee until September, with the incumbents meanwhile keeping their posts.

Acquiring the time to act on both fronts will give him some margin for manoeuvre and establish him as the politically complex group's clear leader, industry analysts said.

His arrival follows a period of jockeying for power between French and German officials, though on a much more muted scale than was the case with past internal quarrels at the group, which was founded in 2000 on Franco-German power-sharing lines.

Enders will also be keen to let the dust settle on a recent row over his decision to move EADS' headquarters functions to Toulouse, alongside Airbus, rather than Paris and Munich where the company's unwieldy dual structure was originally set up.

Among his first priorities, company watchers say, will be to smooth a row with Germany over the share of work in the group after a Berlin official threatened to withdraw government loans for the A350 and raised questions over export credit financing.

Under Enders, EADS and Airbus will share the same directors of pool finance, human resources and procurement operations. Airbus Finance Director Harald Wilhelm will run EADS' finances.

His predecessor meanwhile told the Financial Times Deutschland that the company may join other major German groups in getting a banking licence amid concerns about rating downgrades in Europe's banking sector.

Bregier stressed the importance of the company's crucial A350 airplane project, a competitor to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and underlined the fragility of supply chains.

"Regarding our position in the market I do not underestimate the challenges we face with regards to the development and ramp-up of our programmes, particularly concerning the robustness of the supply chain," Bregier said in a letter to Airbus staff.

Bregier, 50, as expected appointed Guenter Butscheck as his number two. The German former auto executive joined Airbus as head of operations last year. Didier Evrard, who heads the A350 carbon-composite jet programme, will report straight to Bregier. Both Frenchmen are former executives with missile maker MBDA.