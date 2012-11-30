PARIS Nov 30 France may renounce voting rights
for three percent of EADS but is likely to keep its
full economic stake of 15 percent as part of a deal to bring
Germany into the capital of the Airbus parent group, sources
close to the matter said.
The possible decision to split up France's stake in the
European aerospace group is a compromise designed to allow
France and Germany to hold 12 percent each of EADS inside a
newly formed, government-only core shareholding group.
Given Spain's stake of 5.5 percent, this is the maximum that
each country can hold on an equal basis without crossing the 30
pecent threshold for a mandatory bid worth 21 billion euros.
Dutch regulatory experts say hiving off the 3 percent stake
into a non-voting structure would avoid a politically awkward
sale of part of France's government stake to Germany, something
Le Figaro website reported that Paris does not wish to do.
EADS declined to comment.