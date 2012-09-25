BRIEF-Shangying Global to acquire Shanghai firm for 1.7 bln yuan via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai company for about 1.7 billion yuan ($249.85 million) via share issue
LONDON, Sept 25 Airbus parent EADS on Tuesday said it was not discussing changing the 60-40 ratio of its proposed merger with Britain's BAE Systems.
"The joint announcement published on 12 September outlining the 60-40 shareholder split is the only valid statement on this subject - any speculation suggesting a different ratio is inaccurate," EADS said in a statement.
* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai company for about 1.7 billion yuan ($249.85 million) via share issue
LONDON, June 5 Oil majors BP and Eni are deepening their foray into blockchain technology, starting to run blockchain trades in parallel with their live trading systems, according to developer BTL Group.