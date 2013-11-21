FRANKFURT/MUNICH Nov 21 Members of Germany's
powerful IG Metall labour union will walk off the job at EADS
sites next week to protest against a sweeping
restructuring at the European aeronautics group that they fear
will lead to thousands of job cuts.
Among others, workers at EADS in Hamburg, Bremen and the
southern German town of Manching - where defence unit Cassidian
assembles and tests Eurofighter jets - will down tools during
the day in coordinated events on Nov. 28, it said.
EADS, in which France and Germany each hold 12 percent of
shares, said in July it will combine its defence and space units
in a bid to boost profits, in addition to taking the name of its
flagship brand Airbus.
German news agency DPA had on Wednesday cited sources as
saying EADS was planning to cut up to 20 percent of the roughly
40,000-strong workforce at Airbus Defence & Space. EADS declined
to comment on that figure.
"We clearly warn management not to make unilateral moves or
go back on previously made promises," Ruediger Luetjen, head of
the company's European works council and an IG Metall
representative, said on Thursday. It was not immediately clear
what promises he was referring to.
EADS has also said it may sell off units that are small and
easily segregated from the rest.
Chief Executive Tom Enders said last month the restructuring
would require "hard measures" as job and cost cuts could not be
avoided.
EADS is due to give further details on the restructuring
programme, which will run through to next July, on Dec. 9.
"We demand clear communication instead of being left waiting
for answers," IG Metall's Luetjen said. "It's up to management
to decide whether it wants to be constructive or confrontational
with us in the planned restructuring."
An EADS spokesman in Germany declined to comment.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack; Editing by Louise
Ireland)