PARIS Dec 9 Airbus parent EADS plans to cut 5,800 European jobs in a three-year restructuring of its defence and space activities, a French union said on Monday.

The cuts include 4,500 permanent posts and 1,300 temporary contracts, and will be spread between Britain, France, Germany and Spain, the Force Ouvriere union said in a statement after a meeting of the aerospace group's works council.

EADS declined to comment.