PARIS, Sept 6 EADS said on Thursday
that it had named Airbus sales head John Leahy to its executive
committee, which sets strategy for the commercial and military
aviation group.
Leahy, who helped propel the European planemaker from
European upstart to number one in commercial sales and
deliveries, has become Boeing Co's most visible adversary
in the post.
He was one of a handful of new appointees to a reshuffled
executive board put in place by recently installed EADS chief
executive Tom Enders, who previously served as CEO of Airbus.
Industry analysts said the move reflected a desire by Enders
to provide better balance towards Airbus, which dominates the
group's finances.
Leahy, an energetic New Yorker who became sales director in
1994, has criticized past in-fighting between French and German
camps inside Europe's largest aerospace group.