PARIS, Sept 19 EADS Chief Executive Tom
Enders said talks with governments over a proposed merger with
BAE Systems were constructive and advanced, but
acknowledged work remained to sell their $45 billion tie-up to
investors.
Spelling out the rationale behind plans to create the
world's largest defence group, Enders told employees that EADS
was trying to accommodate concerns of governments and offered
reassurance after a drop in the company's share price.
"I strongly believe this deal represents what is called a
'perfect fit': it doesn't add complexity, it provides
opportunity," Enders said in an internal letter.
"Despite some initial critical reactions, word will soon go
around that this deal makes good business sense."
He said Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Sytems, which
have been given until Oct. 10 to say whether or not they plan to
pursue the merger, were in good shape to be able to announce
more details to markets and employees "probably soon"