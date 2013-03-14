FRANKFURT, March 14 EADS on Thursday said Lufthansa's supervisory board approved the acquisition of 100 airbus A320 and two A380 aircraft in an order worth approximately $11.2 billion at list prices.

EADS said the choice of aircraft engines would be made at a later point.

Earlier on Thursday Lufthansa said it had approved the purchase of a total 108 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.