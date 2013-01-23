PARIS Jan 23 The problems affecting Boeing's 787 Dreamliner will not have any impact on the certification of Airbus' rival A350 aircraft, EADS's strategy chief said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Radio Classic, Marwan Lahoud said the certification processes of both airliners remain independent and will not influence each other.

"We will do what is needed to avoid the same problems," Lahoud said.

A key U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing in coming weeks to examine U.S. aviation safety oversight and the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to allow Boeing Co to use highly flammable lithium-ion batteries on board its new 787 Dreamliner, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.

Lahoud also denied report in French daily Les Echos that European aerospace and defence group EADS is planning to change its name to Airbus.