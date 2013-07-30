* Aerospace group mulls reorganization in three divisions
* Name change favours one of Europe's best-known brands
* H1 earnings seen flat at main Airbus jetliner division
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, July 30 The board of EADS
gathered on Tuesday to vote on a reorganization that will see
the European aerospace group adopt the name of its main Airbus
subsidiary, industry sources said.
By retrenching to three units instead of four, the restyled
"Airbus Group" aims to sharpen efforts to double its margins by
mid-decade to catch up with rival Boeing and get a lift
from one of Europe's best known brands.
Barring a request by the company's board to ask for more
time to review the changes, the reorganization will be announced
on Wednesday with first-half earnings that are expected to show
flat operating income at the main Airbus plane making division.
Chief Executive Tom Enders launched a strategy review after
failing to secure a merger with UK defence company BAE Systems
and instead winning a shake-up in governance last year.
The main change will involve merging the defence and space
divisions into one Munich-based unit, called Airbus Defence &
Space. This will also incorporate Airbus Military, the Spanish
operation which builds refuelling tankers and army transporters.
A potential web site, airbus-defence.com, was registered a
few days ago, according to online domain records.
Eurocopter, the world's largest civil rotary aircraft maker,
will stay as a separate unit and will become Airbus Helicopters.
The core Airbus plane making business, which makes up close
to 70 percent of group revenues, should keep its one-word name
despite earlier suggestions that it might gain a longer title to
drive home the fact that it is the unit of a larger group.
Analysts say the changes are expected to cut some jobs.
"Regrouping defence activities under one umbrella would have
the merit of making the target of 10 percent EBIT margin by 2015
more credible in the non-Airbus divisions," said Kepler
Cheuvreux analyst Christophe Menard in a note.
"There are still hurdles on the way, as the regrouping
entails some social costs, needing government validation."
Analysts say the rebranding is likely to make it easer to
integrate nationally focused activities, especially in defence,
but will leave little separation between the parent and main
subsidiary, sharing both a name and headquarters city, Toulouse.
The Airbus brand takes Europe's largest aerospace company
back to early European efforts to cater to demand for affordable
mass travel - which still dominates the company's order volumes
today, following the dramatic rise of low-cost carriers.
"The airbus" was originally a generic name given to European
efforts to build a people-carrier jet some 50 years ago and was
first registered as part of a company name in Germany in 1965.
EADS - originally European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co -
came onto the scene as the result of a merger of French, German
and Spanish assets in 2000, including most of Airbus.
The founders of EADS had considered adopting the name Airbus
during talks that led to the merger, according to participants,
but were unable to do so because Airbus was at that time partly
owned by British Aerospace, which later became BAE Systems.
On its 10th anniversary in 2010, EADS dreamed up a new name
for the group - "Aeria" - but abandoned it and the name was
forgotten, its former communications chief blogged this week.