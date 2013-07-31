* Reorganizes in three divisions, combines defence and space
* Raises Airbus order target to more than 1,000 aircraft
* Plans to adopt Airbus brand throughout group
PARIS, July 31 Europe's EADS on
Wednesday confirmed plans to reorganize in three divisions and
change its name to Airbus, adopting the look and feel of its
arch-rival Boeing in a bid to become more competitive.
EADS will be called Airbus Group, after its core planemaking
subsidiary, and will combine its defence and space activities in
one division together with Airbus Military transporters,
currently twinned with passenger jets.
Eurocopter, the world's largest commercial helicopter maker,
will be renamed Airbus Helicopters.
The announcement came as EADS completed a strategy review
and raised the 2013 order target for its core Airbus unit by 25
percent to more than 1,000 aircraft, as reported by Reuters
earlier this month.
Other targets were unchanged.
Powered by Airbus commercial profits, which offset lower
helicopter and space earnings, second-quarter EADS operating
profit rose 23 percent to 887 million euros ($1.18 billion) on
revenue of 13.945 billion, up 3 percent.
Analysts were on average expecting second-quarter operating
profit of 839 million euros on revenue of 13.693 billion.
Airbus is locked in a battle to regain leadership of the
$100 billion annual jet market after arch-rival Boeing
grabbed the top spot in both orders and deliveries last year.
At the same time, EADS hopes its decision to unite under one
of Europe's most recognized brands will galvanize the rest of
its businesses from helicopters to rockets.
Chief Executive Tom Enders said this would "take costs out,
increase profitability and improve our market position".
EADS said the reorganization would start on Jan. 1 and
support a "Flightpath 2015 for improved shareholder returns".