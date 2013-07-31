* Reorganizes in three divisions, combines defence and space
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, July 31 EADS will take the name
of its flagship brand Airbus and target higher profits by
combining defence and space units, Europe's top aerospace group
confirmed on Wednesday, in a move that could involve job cuts.
Nine months after bowing to political opposition to his
attempt to merge with UK arms firm BAE Systems, Chief
Executive Tom Enders declared civil jets the main "growth
engine" for EADS investors, who pushed shares to new highs.
After unveiling a strong batch of commercial earnings that
included a rise in Airbus order targets, Enders did not rule out
job cuts in the group's 45,000-strong defence and space
operations, which will be based in Germany.
"It (the reorganisation) means some real restructuring, but
we are forced to do it: the defence business is ... shrinking in
Europe," he said.
The company warned the move could lead to restructuring
charges later in the year - a standard sign of layoffs ahead.
But it also deferred politically sensitive decisions until after
German elections in September by promising a detailed review.
The changes will come into affect starting from Jan. 1,
allowing time for what could be lengthy talks with unions.
"To keep the company economically successful, the
restructuring must take place in a socially acceptable way,"
Ruediger Luetjen, head of the company's European works council
and a representative of trade union IG Metall, told Reuters.
STANDOFF
The company is already on a potential collision course with
the German government over the allocation of jobs for Airbus
A350 jets, in a dispute that shows few signs of easing.
People familiar with the matter say Airbus is unwilling to
give guarantees over the share of work on the latest jet as long
as Germany holds back a development loan. Berlin, for its part,
wants guarantees about work on future Airbus projects.
"The German government will work closely (with EADS) during
the upcoming restructuring process and will place great
importance on Germany's interests as an industrial location,"
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said.
EADS was formed in 2000 from a merger of French, German and
Spanish assets that incorporated passenger jetmaker Airbus,
founded three decades earlier and now a global rival to Boeing.
The name EADS - originally European Aeronautic, Defence &
Space Co - was never widely recognized and the group has long
discussed changing its name to Airbus. But politics have until
now made it difficult to tinker with Europe's leading symbols.
Enders hopes the decision to unite under a globally
recognized brand will galvanize the rest of the business from
space rockets to helicopters and encrypted communications.
EADS will be called Airbus Group and will combine defence
and space activities in one division together with Airbus
Military transporters, currently twinned with passenger jets.
Eurocopter, the world's largest commercial helicopter maker,
will also be renamed Airbus Helicopters.
'NOBODY AUTONOMOUS'
The decision to co-opt the Airbus brand may test a delicate
balance between 'old EADS' and the Airbus division, where CEO
Fabrice Bregier is widely seen as Enders' future successor.
Industry sources noted the unit is keeping the one-word name
"Airbus" rather than a more hierarchical divisional title like
that of its direct counterpart, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
But by uniting defence and space and rallying behind one
brand, EADS is adopting much of the look and feel of its rival,
where planemaking has traditionally had less independence.
Enders dismissed media "rumours" about such sensitivities
and is seen likely to avoid clashing with Bregier. But he ruled
out a return to fiefdoms that beset EADS under past managements.
"Nobody is autonomous on this planet. I have a board and the
same goes for division heads in the group," he told reporters.
Powered by commercial demand for Airbus planes,
second-quarter EADS operating profit rose 23 percent to 887
million euros on revenue of 13.945 billion, up 3 percent. Airbus
makes up two thirds of sales and is expected to remain dominant.
Analysts were expecting profit of 839 million euros.
EADS raised the 2013 order target for passenger jets by 25
percent to more than 1,000 aircraft, as reported by Reuters
earlier in July. Other targets were unchanged.
Shares in EADS closed up 1.4 percent at 44.89 euros.
The new order target puts Airbus on course to beat its 2012
gross order tally of 914 jetliners. Industry sources say
business in the pipeline suggests it could reach 1,200 orders.
Airbus is battling to regain leadership of the $100 billion
annual jet market after Boeing grabbed top spot last year.
Strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said all divisions would join
efforts to increase margins to 10 percent by 2015, from a group
average of 5.6 percent in the first half of this year.
That would bring EADS roughly in line with Boeing, though
the comparison is blurred by accounting differences that allow
the U.S. company to spread some costs over a longer period.
Enders said testing for the A350, the newest Airbus jet, was
going "very, very well" but the project remained challenging.