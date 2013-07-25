PARIS, July 25 European aerospace group EADS
is studying plans to reorganize into three divisions
under the Airbus brand as part of a strategic shake-up that
could be unveiled as early as July 31, three sources familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
The overhaul would bring all defence and space activities
under one roof by splitting Airbus Military, which makes tankers
and military transporters, away from the main Airbus planemaking
division, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The reorganisation would streamline the collection of
German, French and Spanish businesses that were brought together
to create EADS in 2000, as the company seeks to double its
margins to 10 percent by mid-decade and boost its global brand.
The new Airbus Defence & Space division would be based in
Munich, the sources added. Based on 2012 figures, it would be
responsible for a quarter of group revenues and profit.
Airbus, the core planemaking unit, would remain based in
Toulouse. It may gain a longer name resembling that of Boeing's
planemaking unit, Boeing Commercial Aircraft, to distinguish it
from EADS, which is poised to rebrand itself the Airbus group.
Eurocopter, the EADS helicopter division, would remain based
in southern France and would also adopt the Airbus brand name.
A spokesman for EADS declined to comment on the plans, which
are subject to approval from the company's newly independent
board.