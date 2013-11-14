PARIS Nov 14 Airbus parent EADS raised its forecast for passenger jet orders and deliveries as it posted a 22 percent increase in underlying nine-month operating profit to 2.3 billion euros ($3.08 billion) on Thursday.

Europe's largest aerospace group said it now expected more than 1,200 commercial jet orders and up to 620 deliveries in 2013, but warned it faced "significant challenges" on cash generation and the development of its new A350 jetliner.