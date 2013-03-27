The cost of cancer: new drugs show success at a steep price
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
AMSTERDAM, March 27 EADS shareholders backed sweeping corporate changes and a partially new board on Wednesday, abandoning a Franco-German control pact in favour of rules that its leaders hailed as "emancipation" from political interference.
Shareholders in the Airbus parent also approved a maximum buyback of 15 percent of shares, worth 5.1 billion euros ($6.56 billion) at current prices, but Chief Executive Tom Enders hinted he would not make use of the entire allocation following recent gains.
"Good luck to you, Tom, you are in the driver's seat - not an easy task, but so far so good," outgoing chairman Arnaud Lagardere told Enders from the platform after shareholders backed the biggest shake-up since EADS was founded in 2000.
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson , British newspaper The Sunday Times said. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Virgi
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing