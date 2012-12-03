LYON, France Dec 3 Shareholders in the European
aerospace group EADS are close to an agreement on
overhauling its shareholder structure to give Europe's largest
aerospace group long-term stability, French President Francois
Hollande said on Monday.
"We need revamp the shareholder pact. We are working on it,
an agreement is close (but) it is not yet completely signed,"
Hollande told journalists after a summit with Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti.
"Regarding the make-up of the executive team, we still have
to work out this issue, but it will be done," he also said.