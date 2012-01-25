PARIS Jan 25 Jean-Claude Trichet, the former president of the European Central Bank, is set to become a board member of Airbus parent EADS as part of a long-awaited management reshuffle at the Franco-German aerospace group, according to Les Echos.

The involvement of Trichet, whose nomination is expected at a board meeting on Thursday, underscores how EADS remains the key industrial pillar of the French-German relationship at the heart of Europe.

EADS declined comment.

The details of the other management changes are already well known, but there had been some doubt over the timing given the political sensitivities involved.

German-born Airbus CEO Tom Enders is due to replace Frenchman Louis Gallois as the chief executive of EADS, while Fabrice Bregier of France will take over Airbus, the world's largest passenger jetmaker ahead of Boeing.

Gunter Butschek, a former auto executive brought in to run Airbus operations last March, is tipped to replace Bregier as the planemaker's number two while Arnaud Lagardere, son of the company's co-founder and head of media form Lagardere which owns a key stake, is due to become chairman.

The changes will not formally take effect until the EADS shareholders' meeting on May 31, Les Echos said.