WASHINGTON, June 12 The budget situation in the
United States and other factors make it unlikely that Europe's
EADS will meet its goal of generating $10 billion in
non-Airbus revenues in the U.S. market by 2020, unless it makes
a big acquisition, the chief executive of EADS North America
said on Wednesday.
"Short of an acquisition, I don't see us hitting that
number," Sean O'Keefe told reporters.
He said the company continued to examine possible
acquisitions in the United States but provided no details on
possible targets. He said valuations had come down, but it was
not yet clear if prices would still drop further.
He said Wall Street investors were not too concerned about
the changing outlook, given EADS' strong position in the
commercial market as the parent of Airbus and continuing
uncertainty about U.S. defense spending.