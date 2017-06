BRUSSELS Nov 30 Dutch space technology company Astrium Holding, a subsidiary of European aerospace group EADS, secured EU clearance on Wednesday to purchase Mobsat Holding Sarl Luxembourg, the holding company of satellite communications services firm Vizada.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said the deal would not lead to any competition issues.

"The merged entity will continue to face competition from a number of players," the Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)