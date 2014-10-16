Oct 16 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc's shares
shot up to as much as $15.46 from 68 cents as the company cut
its borrowings by about 80 percent after converting debt into
equity under a financial restructuring program.
The stock was the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq, with
more than 14.4 million shares being traded by 11.46 a.m. ET,
over 10 times their 10-day daily average volume.
Excess capacity in the past couple of years has forced
several shipping companies to file for bankruptcy, including
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Overseas Shipholding
Group Inc and Nautilus Holdings Ltd.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, has fallen
by about 50 percent in the past year.
Eagle Bulk's debt declined by about $1 billion after the
restructuring, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The New York-based company had total debt of $1.19 billion
as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1vi9h6W)
Eagle Bulk also said it secured a new $275 million exit
financing facility, comprising a $225 million term loan and a
$50 million revolving credit facility.
Eagle Bulk's shares were at $14.73 in noon trading.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 47
percent since August 5, a day before the company filed for
bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)