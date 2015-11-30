(Corrects Eagle High stock code in paragraph 2)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 30 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's No.3 palm
plantation operator, has put on hold a planned $680 million
purchase in Indonesia after shareholders criticised the deal as
too expensive and market conditions deteriorated, sources
directly involved with the matter said.
Felda unveiled a plan in June to buy 30 percent of
Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations in cash and an
additional 7 percent by issuing new shares - its biggest
acquisition so far to expand its landbank.
But it has had to extend deadlines for the deal and sources
said a sharp drop in the ringgit and depressed palm oil prices
meant the deal was not acceptable to Felda. The sources declined
to be identified as the news is not public.
A spokeswoman from Felda declined to comment.
The sources said the two companies will announce on Monday
that they plan to restructure the deal, but will give no details
on how and when this is likely to be done.
Felda's shares have fallen about 8 percent since initial
reports of the company's deal with privately-owned Rajawali
Group, one of Indonesia's largest investment companies, emerged.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Emily Chow; Editing by Lisa
Jucca and Edwina Gibbs)