JAKARTA, June 25 Indonesia's Rajawali Group said it would want at least 21 percent in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd if the Malaysian firm decides to seek a controlling stake in Rajawali unit PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk .

"It can be a form of share swap," Rajawali Corpora Managing Director Darjoto Setyawan told reporters on Thursday.

Felda said this month that it plans to buy a 37 percent stake in Eagle High for $680 million and will consider boosting that holding to a controlling stake.

Rajawali is also selling its entire 21 percent stake in infrastructure developer PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk and there have been five bidders from Indonesia and overseas, Setyawan said.

Rajawali hopes to decide the buyer of the Nusantara Infrastructure stake by end-June or early July, he added. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)